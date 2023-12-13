Peterbilt offering new safety features on Model 579

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt is expanding the standard collision mitigation features on its Model 579, which also features the Bendix Fusion safety system.

The Fusion Stop and Auto-Go function aids drivers in heavy traffic situations with active cruise and braking to 0 mph if needed, a news release stated.

If the truck is set in cruise control, this functionality will halt the model in place after the automatic braking is activated. It will then automatically resume acceleration, with a safe following distance, to the pre-set cruise control speed set without the driver having to intervene.

The alerts for the feature are displayed on a 15-inch digital display and are accompanied by audible warnings to improve road safety.

“The Model 579 is the most technologically advanced and fuel-efficient truck on the road today. The integration of these new advanced safety system features and functionality enhance the driver’s experience and convenience,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt’s assistant general manager of sales and marketing.

