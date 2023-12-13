DHL ‘ushering in a new era’ with electric big rigs

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Logistics giant DHL Supply Chain has announced deployment of their first Class 8 electric trucks in North America.

According to a news release, this marks “a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to clean and efficient trucking operations.”

The company currently has two trucks in operation in California and, in the coming weeks, will take delivery of an additional 11 units to be deployed across Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and California.

“The deployment represents a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to decarbonizing the transportation sector, one of the largest global contributors to greenhouse gas emissions,” the news release states.

By 2030, 30% of DHL Supply Chain’s North America fleet will be zero or near-zero emission vehicles, company officials said.

The electric trucks’ capabilities include:

Zero tailpipe emissions — Electric vehicles (EVs) are considered zero-emission technology (ZET), which means they do not produce any tailpipe carbon dioxide (CO2e) or nitrogen oxide emissions. Each EV that replaces a diesel truck saves, on average, 100 tons of CO2e annually.

Energy conservation — A six month DHL Supply Chain-led pilot of a class 8 EV truck revealed that the truck consumed on average 50% less energy for the same job compared to its diesel counterpart.

Extended range — The EV trucks get up to 250 miles on a single charge, covering the needs of many regional haul routes.

Right-sized charging — Equipped with fast-charging technology and remote monitoring capabilities, the EV trucks enable turnaround times that are aligned with the operational requirements.

Powerful performance — The EV trucks deliver superior horsepower and torque to their diesel counterparts, ensuring seamless integration into existing operations.

Improved driver satisfaction: During the pilot drivers shared a preference for EV over diesel due to its ‘quietness’ and low to no vibrations, leading to less fatigue.

“Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond reducing our environmental impact. We see electric trucks as a strategic investment that offers numerous advantages for our company and the communities we serve. From improved efficiency and a better driving experience, to reduced air and noise pollution, electric trucks are the future of transportation,” said Jim Monkmeyer, president of Transportation for DHL Supply Chain.