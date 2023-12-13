Cheema Freightlines to use Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle technology

SAN DIEGO — Cheema Freightlines, a 17-year-old family owned-and-operated dry truckload transportation company, and Platform Science have announced a partnership to roll out Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle platform to Cheema’s fleet of more than 500 trucks servicing the Western United States.

According to a news release, “Virtual Vehicle provides Cheema with a flexible, consistent, real-time, open software platform connecting vehicles to all parts of a fleet’s logistics ecosystem. Through Virtual Vehicle, Cheema vehicles are placed at the center of a dynamic tech hub, with real-time data, ease-of-use, full automation, sensor integration and advanced safety features, as well as a developer platform for fleets and third-parties.”

Virtual Vehicle also allows ongoing configurability, an integrated experience and tier-one support for the entire solution.

“Virtual Vehicle replaces the need for aftermarket hardware with a light-weight operating system that provides simplicity, consistency and cost effectiveness,” said Harman Cheema, president and CEO of Cheema Freightlines. “We want to provide our drivers with the best experience and provide our customers with the best truckload services and Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle is the ideal solution to meet these goals.”

Cheema’s drivers will now be able to access telematics, software solutions, real-time vehicle data and third-party applications directly from their vehicles, the news release noted

“Cheema is a leader in the industry for its commitment to safety and forward-thinking use of technology to deliver the best driver experience,” said Gerald Choung, chief revenue officer at Platform Science. “We’re honored to partner with Cheema on its implementation of Virtual Vehicle to help grow its business.”