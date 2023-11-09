CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1958 Kenworth Bullnose

This week, we’re journeying to explore the remarkable story of a trucker and his extraordinary 1958 Kenworth Bullnose.

This iconic rig is powered by a 420-horsepower Cummins NTC380 engine and features a 5×4 Spicer transmission. With a top speed of 78 mph, it’s a true legend on the road.

This Kenworth had more than 5.2 million miles on it when its previous owner, Ray O’Hanesian, stopped counting back in 1998. To put that in perspective, that’s enough to take you to the moon — and most of the way back.

Ray, a native of Bettendorf, Iowa, had a dream. He owned several trucks, until he saved up a significant sum of $25,000 to purchase this beauty brand new in 1958.

Ray continued to drive this Kenworth until his retirement in the mid-1980s. It wasn’t the easiest rig to work on, lacking the convenience of a tilt cab like other cabover trucks. To remove the engine, you had to go through quite a process, involving removing the front bumper and grille, then unbolting the engine from the front.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos and details to [email protected].