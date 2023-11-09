UPS tractor-trailer driver dies due to wreck caused by man fleeing police

INDIANAPOLIS — A UPS tractor-trailer driver is dead after a wreck following a police chase created a traffic backup on Nov. 7 along Interstate 65 in Clark County, Indiana.

According to an Indiana State Police (ISP) report, 25-year-old UPS driver Patrick Dene Harvey of Brownsburg, Indiana, died after his truck slammed into the back of another semi-truck that was stopped due to an earlier wreck involving an ISP trooper and a suspect’s vehicle. Harvey’s co-driver, who was asleep in the truck’s berth, was seriously injured, police said.

Dylin Lee Taylor, 27, of Charlestown, Indiana, faces multiple charges related to the incident.

A preliminary investigation reveals that shortly after 12 p.m. on Nov. 7, Scott County Deputies advised they were in pursuit of a silver Acura passenger car on I-65 southbound.

The vehicle, driven by Taylor, reportedly fled at more than 110 miles per hour as the pursuit continued south into Clark County. Near the 9 mile marker, the Acura struck Stop Stick tire deflation devices set up by troopers from the ISP post in Sellersburg; however, the driver continued south.

As the pursuit reached the 3.6 mile marker, the Acura collided with an ISP car, and both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. The trooper was injured and temporarily entrapped in his car.

Taylor fled on foot and jumped off the interstate onto U.S. 31. ISP troopers, Clark and Scott County officers, Jeffersonville and Clarksville Police, along with the Clark County EMA, assisted in the search.

K-9 units from multiple agencies also assisted.

Taylor was eventually located inside a bus near the Sportsdrome Speedway a short time later. Troopers arrested him after he was medically cleared; he was then incarcerated at the Clark County Jail.

Officers also discovered an adult female and a child were onboard the Acura during the pursuit. Ambulances transported both to local hospitals for minor injuries.

The injured trooper was transported to University Hospital, where doctors treated him for a head injury. He was later released.

After the initial crash at the 3.6 mile marker, all I-65 southbound lanes were blocked, and traffic reached a standstill.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the UPS tractor-trailer collided with the rear of a second semi-truck and trailer stopped in the backup.