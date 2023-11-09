HERD unveils next-generation Texas Truck Guards

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Canada — Truck accessory giant HERD has rolled out new versions of its legacy products, the Texas and Big Tex Truck Guards.

“Designed specifically for operators who work in demanding conditions, the next generation of Texas guards are lighter and stronger than their predecessors, increasing protection without weighing you down,” a news release stated. “As the transportation industry continues to push the boundaries of innovation, HERD’s reimagined legacy product line demonstrates the company’s dedication to setting the industry standard for front-end protection.”

Whereas the previous iterations of the Texas and Big Tex were made from channel extrusions, the all-new Texas guards are built using formed channels instead, the company said.

“While maintaining a very similar look, the change allows HERD to have greater design flexibility and offer Truck Guards that weigh less and are more durable than those made with channel extrusions,” according to the news release. “The redesigned guards not only retain their familiar appearance but also deliver enhanced performance, making them ideal for drivers who want resilient front-end protection without additional weight.”

HERD’s Truck Guards are not the only product getting an update, the manufacturer also announced an overhaul on its popular Slam Latch system.

“The new Slam Latch continues to provide users with nearly instant access to the truck’s engine with an incredibly smooth and tactile latching feel but has now been reworked and rigorously tested to eliminate nearly all maintenance and adjustments,” according to the news release. “The new latching system is so robust that HERD has decided to make it standard for the next generation of its legacy products, setting a new benchmark for accessibility and ease of use.”

The next generation of Truck Guards also features HERD’s most radar-compatible bracket ever.

Designed to meet not only the needs of current equipment but also the evolving demands of future radar systems.

“Our Texas and Big Texas Truck Guards have long been a staple in our legacy product line,” said Marc Daudet, CEO of HERD. “As we enter into HERD’s next generation of manufacturing, we’re proud to offer Truck Guards that are both lighter, stronger, and feature cutting-edge features like the Slam Latch that continue to set a higher bar for quality and performance.”