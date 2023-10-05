CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1963 Mercedes Unimog

In the waning days of World War II, as Germany faced its challenges, the concept of the Mercedes Unimog was conceived.

The first blueprint for this “do-it-all” farming vehicle was presented to the Daimler-Benz board in 1945, yet initial interest was modest. The American military’s production control commission gave the green light, approving the construction of 10 prototypes for testing.

By 1947, the Unimog entered production following a successful test period. By 1954, an astonishing 66 different agricultural appliances could be attached to the Unimog, making it an indispensable tool for farmers. Over the years, more than 400,000 Unimogs have been delivered worldwide, a testament to its enduring design.

Under the hood, it’s powered by a six-cylinder Mercedes Benz M-180 2.2-liter engine, mated to a six-speed transmission, propelling it to a top speed of 55 mph.

This particular vehicle was designed for the German military. It has two long fold-down benches on either side that will hold about eight people each.

The Unimog, born from a post-war necessity, has evolved into a symbol of adaptability and versatility, a timeless testament to engineering excellence and a trusted partner in countless missions around the world.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos and details to [email protected].