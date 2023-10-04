UPS to acquire logistics firm MNX

ATLANTA — UPS has entered into an agreement to acquire MNX Global Logistics (MNX), a global time-critical logistics provider, UPS officials announced in late September.

“UPS already brings extensive capability and industry-leading on-time delivery to our customers, and that breadth and reliability is why they place their trust in us,” said Executive Vice President and President of UPS International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions Kate Gutmann. “Together with MNX, we will further that reliability and speed globally, especially for our UPS Healthcare customers. We continue to invest in services that bring unique value to our customers and create additional growth opportunities for UPS.”

UPS says that MNX’s capabilities in radio-pharmaceuticals and temperature-controlled logistics will help UPS Healthcare and its clinical trial logistics subsidiary Marken meet the growing demand for these services in the healthcare industry.

“We are excited to combine our expertise with UPS to offer the best time-critical logistics solutions to customers around the world,” said MNX CEO John Labrie. “By joining UPS, we will be able to use the MNX team’s expertise in global, time-critical logistics within UPS’s extensive network, allowing us to provide our customers with the best possible service. We would like to thank Quad-C Management for their support over the years. MNX is confident that UPS is the best partner to help us accelerate our business into the future.”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to customary regulatory review and approval. The value and terms of the transaction are not being disclosed at this time. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to UPS, and King & Spalding is serving as the legal advisor to UPS.