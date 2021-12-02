CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Aaron Fox

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is stunning inside and out.

It’s a 2006 Peterbilt 379 that belongs to Aaron Fox of Arbela, Missouri. He typically hauls farm equipment with his step deck throughout the U.S.

Since purchasing the truck two years ago, Aaron has updated the interior with new hardwood floors, a painted dash, a new bumper, fenders and engine work.

The Peterbilt is powered by a 650 horsepower CAT C15 engine with an 18-speed transmission. It has a top speed of 98 miles per hour.

Aaron grew up riding along with his father and now works for him. This truck has also been featured in series twenty of the CAT Scale Super Truck series cards.

In his spare time, Aaron enjoys spending time with his family and hunting.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].