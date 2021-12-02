ATRI study examines trucker motivation, satisfaction levels

ARLINGTON, Va. – It should come as no surprise that company drivers and owner-operators/independent contractors ranked income as highly important in a new study from the American Trucking Research Institute (ATRI). In fact, it came second only to job security.
And in terms of income satisfaction, 68.9% of company drivers and 80.1% of owner-operators/independent contractors said they were very satisfied/satisfied with their income.
ATRI said its research includes data from more than 2,000 professional truck drivers, of whom more than two-thirds are owner-operators/independent contractors.
The analysis also examined the various compensation models used with company drivers and owner-operators/independent contractors and driver satisfaction levels with each.
More than 50% of owner-operators/independent contractors in ATRI’s dataset reported net incomes of over $75,000 in the previous year, while nearly 70 percent of company drivers indicated their annual wages fell in the $50,000 to $100,000 range.
A large percentage of owner-operators/independent contractors expected they would experience significant decreases in their job satisfaction (73.0%) and annual income (68.3%) if they were reclassified as a company driver.
“ATRI’s analysis validates what we know to be true with our professional truck drivers – those who choose to be owner/operators are often motivated by the desire to be in charge of their schedule and work environment,” said Eric Fuller, president & CEO of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.
“Understanding what motivates our company drivers and owner/operators allows us to better tailor offerings as we continue to focus on recruitment and retention.”
In addition to examining the differences between company drivers and owner-operators/independent contractors, ATRI’s analysis also offers insight into the different motivating factors for female truck drivers versus their male counterparts.
To access the full report, click here.
