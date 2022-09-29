CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Angie and Larry Baum

This week’s rig has all the comforts of home — and nearly as much space.

Drivers Angie and Larry Baum operate this 2018 Volvo 860 VNL. The standout feature of this truck is the 180-inch ARI Legacy custom sleeper that’s basically a full-size RV.

The main living area features a kitchen with a two-burner stove; a three-in-one microwave, grill and convection oven; and a sink. They also have a refrigerator, a pantry with pull-out drawers, and tons of storage.

In addition to the living area and kitchen, the couple enjoys the convenience of a shower and restroom. Their favorite feature, however, is the queen-size bed, complete with a memory-foam mattress.

The Baums call the truck “The Hulk” because of its green accents — and, of course, the size of the sleeper.

The couple has been driving together for seven years, and pull dry vans, reefers, doubles and triples, and they will soon add flatbed trailers.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].