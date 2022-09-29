Love’s Travel Stops adds 68 truck parking spaces at new Iowa location

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Le Mars, Iowa, thanks to a travel stop that opened Thursday, Sept. 28. The store, located off Highway 75, adds 68 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Plymouth County.
“We’re excited to add our 10th clean and safe location in Iowa,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members will help get customers back on the road quickly and safely and are excited to serve Plymouth County, professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers.”
The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:
- More than 13,000 square feet.
- Arby’s (opens Oct. 3).
- 68 truck parking spaces.
- 92 car parking spaces.
- Six diesel bays.
- RV dump station.
- Propane.
- Five showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- CAT scale.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000, to be split between Le Mars Community Schools and the Le Mars Police Department.
