Arkansas big rig technicians earn big wins at national competition

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jesse Elmore, a heavy-duty truck technician for Doggett Freightliner of Arkansas, and Sean “Kade” Bring, a trailer technician for Tyson Foods, represented Arkansas at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology and Maintenance Councils’ National Technicians Skills Competitions Sept. 25-29 in Cleveland.

At the national competition, known more commonly as SuperTech, Elmore took first place in the Brakes Station on the Heavy-Duty Truck Track, while Bring won first in the Hydraulics & Drivebelts Station in the Trailer Track.

Elmore and Bring qualified for the national competition after winning Grand Champion in the Arkansas Truck Technician and Trailer Technician (respective) Championships hosted by the Arkansas Trucking Association and held June 24 at the Rogers Convention Center. Elmore and Bring competed against 140 technicians from across the country at the first SuperTech since 2019.

“Both the state and national competitions provide an opportunity for technicians to demonstrate how much they know and do to keep commercial vehicles safe for the communities they visit every day,” Shannon Newton, president, Arkansas Trucking Association, said. “Jesse and Kade had already proven their expertise and skills at the state competition. We are proud of them for going on to show the entire trucking industry what they’re capable of and the caliber of professionals that call Arkansas home.”

Elmore has served the industry for 17 years. He is an ASE certified technician and studied automotive, mechanical and electrical engineering in college. He resides in Van Buren, Arkansas, with his wife Fawn.

“The Doggett Team is extremely proud of Jesse and his consistent pursuit to achieve a high level of proficiency as a technician. He is a great example for our industry and the rewarding career it can provide. We appreciate him,” Shawn Smith, general manager, Doggett Freightliner of Arkansas, said.

Bring, a resident of Dover, Arkansas, has worked for Tyson Foods for 10 years. He is an ASE certified technician with carrier refrigeration factory certifications.

“Kade is very deserving; he has worked hard to achieve this accomplishment and has enjoyed the whole ATA TMC experience in Cleveland. We are all blessed to have Kade on our fleet maintenance team,” Ronnie Keene, maintenance manager at Tyson Foods, Inc, said.

People all over the country will have the opportunity to express their thanks for technicians next week, Oct. 2-8, as the American Trucking Associations and ATA’s Technology and Maintenance Council host the third annual National Technician Appreciation Week.

“Jesse and Kade represented their companies and our state well as they showcased their talent and skill this week, and I want to acknowledge all the work they and all of the other competitors do in their shops to keep our highways safe,” Newton said.