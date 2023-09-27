CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Austin Fournier

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is a beast, both on and off the highway.

Driver Austin Fournier of Milton, Ontario, Canada, is a third-generation driver who started working in his family’s trucking company at the age of 14. At 18, he stepped into the driver’s seat and chose a 2005 Western Star Lowmax as his canvas for transformation.

The family has completely revamped this old work truck, which they now proudly call “The Gorilla.” It roars with a 14-liter Detroit engine featuring a BorgWarner turbo, while an 18-speed Eaton transmission ensures precise control.

What makes The Gorilla truly special is the personal touch. Austin and his family have meticulously customized the interior and adorned the truck with dazzling lights, showcasing their craftsmanship.

But there’s more to Austin and his truck than just long hauls. He takes The Gorilla to the drag strip when he’s not on the job. His passion for drag racing is evident as he pushes the powerhouse to its limits, proving that it’s a beauty — and a beast on the track.

This journey began with Austin’s father, Murray Hunt, who built the truck. Their family legacy has been on the road since the ’80s. Austin’s transition from the workshop to the driver’s seat embodies his dedication to the industry.

