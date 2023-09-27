Love’s opens truck wash in Prescott, Arkansas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Professional drivers who stop by the new Love’s Travel Stop in Prescott, Arkansas, can clean their rides thanks to a new truck wash that opened on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

With automated technology, Love’s Truck Wash offers the same quality as a hand wash in half the time, a news release noted.

This truck wash is located next to a new, soon-to-be-open Speedco, which will provide preventative maintenance, light mechanical repairs, tire services and roadside assistance for pro drivers.

The Speedco location is set to open next week.

The Prescott location is Love’s second truck wash in Arkansas, following Hazen, and the fourth overall.

Love’s plans to add truck washes at new and existing travel stops as it grows this amenity for professional drivers.

More information can be found at loves.com/truckwash.