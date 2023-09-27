Fresh Del Monte’s Tricont Logistics sees 200% growth in 3 years, rebrands

MIAMI — Tricont Trucking & Logistics, the inland logistics arm of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., has launched a new website and branding to, according to company officials, “enhance its customer experience and broaden its customer base.”

This comes as the company has seen expansion over the last few years due to providing complete third-party logistics services, the news release noted.

Tricont deals in urgent and complex supply chains in a cold chain environment across North America, which stems from years of handling Fresh Del Monte’s produce, combined with its network and technology-driven solutions.

While Tricont’s biggest customer is Fresh Del Monte, the logistics company has been offering more and more of its top-tier services to others in need of varied logistics solutions, the news release stated.

“Fresh Del Monte has been relying on Tricont Trucking and Tricont Logistics for years, with great success, to move fresh produce on time and in full,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Fresh Del Monte’s Chairman and CEO. “In today’s world where logistics and shipping disruptions abound, we’re looking forward to offering our solutions to more people, giving them access to our robust, reliable distribution and logistics network. Tricont’s inland services complement our third-party ocean freight services provided by Network Shipping. Both serve as an example of our commitment toward asset optimization.”

With 70% of all goods in the U.S. moved by trucks, equal to a more than $800 million economic value, and the consumer shift to ecommerce, the trucking and logistics industry is poised to thrive — over the next five years, the long-haul transport market is expected to grow by more than 4%, the news release noted.

Tricont provides intermodal, warehousing, managed services and business analytics, as well as refrigerated and ambient LTL distribution, last-mile delivery, along with a dedicated contract carriage.

The company serves North America with more than 30 distribution centers, almost 200 tractors, more than 10,000 reefer containers and nearly 2,000 chassis — with a 95% on-time delivery rate.

“This is an exciting time for our business. As the logistics industry expands, we want to grow with it and become a logistics powerhouse in our own rite. We are now in a better position to achieve this with the new website and brand, as customers and drivers can more readily find information on our website,” said Rob Savage, President of Tricont Trucking and Tricont Logistics.

Recently, Mann Packing, Fresh Del Monte’s vegetable arm, began to leverage Tricont’s services as it expanded to the east coast of the U.S. Mann’s will now use Tricont’s North-Carolina based distribution center and trucking services to serve more customers.

This partnership allows Mann’s to have a vertically integrated supply chain, so customers receive products that have a more optimized shelf life at a lower cost, company officials said.