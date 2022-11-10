CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Barry LaFrance

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is a classic cabover with sentimental value.

Owner Barry LaFrance fell in love with the Freightliner FLB ever since his father brought one home in 1976. Fast forward 24 years and Barry finally got one in December of 2000.

One of the biggest changes he made was the paint job. He used Barry’s body shop in Rosholt, Wisconsin to give it this unique silver paint with purple stripes.

For the interior, he added Bostrom low-base seats, wooden floors and repainted the dash.

To power the rig, it still has its original Cummins N14 engine and a 13-speed transmission.

Barry’s been driving for about 36 years and mostly hauls flatbeds between the United States and Canada. He said he was inspired to become a trucker from going on trips with his father.

In his spare time, Barry enjoys working on his truck with his kids, riding his motorcycle and going to truck shows.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].