Ohio touts 50 new traffic safety projects

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks recently revealed details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state.

“A top priority of my administration has been making travel in our state safer — particularly at Ohio intersections that are known to be dangerous,” DeWine said. “Studies show that roundabouts significantly reduce the likelihood of serious or deadly intersection crashes, so we’re investing in these projects today to save lives in the future.”

According to an ODOT news release, there were only six traffic deaths at Ohio roundabouts from 2017-21 compared to 1,126 deaths at a signalized or stop-controlled intersection.

“Roundabouts save lives. They reduce severe crashes, move traffic more efficiently, and are cheaper to maintain than signalized intersections,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

In total, the funding will support project development, right of way and construction of 50 projects in 31 counties across the state. In addition to the roundabout projects, other projects include safer pedestrian crossings, traffic signal upgrades, and turning lane improvements.

Funding for these projects will be awarded through ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program, which has grown to become one of the largest traffic safety programs in the country, the news release stated.

In May, DeWine announced $51 million in traffic safety improvement projects to address an increase in pedestrian-involved traffic crashes and fatal roadway departures on state and local roads.

In 2019, the governor directed ODOT to put focus on improving 150 of the most dangerous intersections in the state. This year, he announced an increase in Ohio’s yearly funding allocation for local bridge projects by $47.5 million for the next five years.

Additionally, “to help address unintentional motor vehicle crashes, which are one of the leading causes of death for teenagers and young adults in Ohio, DeWine also launched the ‘Ready, Test, Drive!’ virtual driver assessment program to more accurately assess new drivers’ road readiness and help identify skills needing improvement,” according to the news release. In 2020, DeWine formed the Ohio Traffic Safety Council to coordinate and monitor all statewide safety initiatives; launched a new work zone traffic enforcement plan in coordination with the Ohio State Highway Patrol; and awarded grants to juvenile courts to help them give young drivers more access to advanced driver training.”