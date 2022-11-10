Heniff Transportation acquires Coal City Cob Company

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — Heniff Transportation Systems, LLC announced on Wednesday, Nov. 10, that it acquired the corporate holding company of tank truck operator Coal City Cob Company, Inc.

Coal City Cob operates with more than 230 drivers and 500 trailers within its nationwide network of terminals, including a rail-to-truck bulk transfer yard and tank wash facility at its headquarters in Waxahachie, Texas. The existing Heniff and CCC teams will work closely to integrate the two networks, with a focus on combined customer, employee and driver satisfaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Coal City Cob into the Heniff family of companies,” Bob Heniff, founder and CEO of Heniff Transportation Systems, said. “I’ve been friends and a competitor with the Cloonen family for many, many years and this combination now allows us to work together as partners. Given the complementary nature of the two operations, we believe strongly that this combination will create value for all our stakeholders and offer real service enhancements to our respective customers.”

Alan Goldstein, president of Coal City Cob, said he is grateful to Mike Cloonen and Cotton Creek Capital “for entrusting our team to carry forward 50 years of its history. As we enter this new relationship, I could not be more convinced that both companies are committed to preserving the same shared values, which start and end with taking care of people. I’m excited for our organization to join the Heniff team and improve our abilities to provide our customers with creative solutions and excellent service. Of equal importance, I believe our existing drivers will discover meaningful economic opportunities by gaining access to Heniff’s expansive footprint and uniquely diversified service offerings.”