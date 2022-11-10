TSA announces reduces fees for some HME, TWIC applicants

WASHINGTON – The Transportation Security Administration has reduced the online renewal enrollment fee for transportation workers who possess a Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC), as well as the enrollment fee for Hazardous Materials Endorsement (HME) and TWIC applicants who maintain an existing Security Threat Assessment (STA) for the comparable program.

TSA uses biographic and biometric information provided by applicants to conduct a STA for all HME and TWIC applicants, and the fees cover the agency’s costs for vetting applicants and issuing biometric credentials to the maritime workforce.

“The HME and TWIC fee reductions present a great opportunity for critical transportation workers credentialed with TSA who are interested in renewing their TWIC credential online and/or applying for a TWIC or HME at a lower cost,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. “These updates are part of TSA’s ongoing efforts to improve the HME and TWIC enrollment experience and pass on cost savings to applicants.”

The HME Threat Assessment Program is required by the USA PATRIOT Act for any driver seeking to obtain, renew and transfer a HME on a state-issued commercial driver’s license. The TWIC Program is required by the Maritime Transportation Security Act for workers who need access to secure areas of the nation’s maritime facilities and vessels.

Through a Federal Register Notice, TSA announced a new fee structure for online renewals and comparable STAs. These updates allow TSA to continue to improve the HME and TWIC enrollment experience, mitigate potential security risks and ensure that the programs remain fully funded.

TWIC applicants can now pay a reduced fee when renewing their credentials online: $117.25, compared to the in-person fee of $125.25. Additionally, TWIC applicants who hold an existing HME or Free and Secure Trade STA are eligible for a reduced-fee enrollment: $93 compared to $105.25.

The fee for commercial drivers with an existing TWIC STA required to apply for an HME STA has been reduced from $67.00 to $41.00 (eligibility is dependent upon the driver’s license state of issuance).

Comparison of Current and New TWIC and HME Fees and Enrollment Type Enrollment Type TWIC Program Fees HME Program Fees Current New Current New New enrollment $125.25 $125.25 $86.50 $86.50 Renewal (in-person) $125.25 $125.25 $86.50 $86.50 Renewal (online) N/A $117.25 N/A N/A Comparable STA $105.25 $93 $67 $41 Replacement card $60 $60 N/A N/A

In August 2022, TSA enhanced the renewal process for TWIC, allowing current TWIC holders to renew their credentials online, eliminating the need to go to an enrollment center and making the renewal process more convenient.

TWIC services and fee changes are published at https://www.tsa.gov/for-industry/twic. HME services and fee changes are published at https://www.tsa.gov/for-industry/hazmat-endorsement.