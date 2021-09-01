CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Dan Brubaker’s 2022 Peterbilt

Fresh of the assembly line, this week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week has some unique features that stand out from the crowd.

This 2022 Peterbilt 389 Flattop is owned by Dan Brubaker Trucking of Sigourney, Iowa. Most of the customization on the truck was done by One of A Kind Customs.

The standout feature of this rig is its front grille made by Roadworks that features a diamond shape. Roadworks also built the stainless-steel bumper, visor and top stacks.

For the inside, they turned to EZ Pete’s Interiors The owner said that his favorite parts of the truck are the interior and the stripes. He said he like the stripes because of the extra flake that was used in the paint. He added that work on the truck only took about a week and a half.

This rig is powered by a Cummins X15 engine with an 18-speed transmission. It will be driven by Tyler Gilmore. The owner said that his drivers typically get new trucks about every three years with the company. It will mostly be used to haul livestock.

