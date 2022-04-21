CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Daniel & Phyllis Snow

It’s hard to miss Daniel and Phyllis Snow’s 1996 Freightliner Classic XL on the highway … or anywhere, for that matter.

The eye-catching emerald-green tractor — dubbed “The Goose” — features a 140-inch sleeper that the couple rescued from a salvage yard and transformed into a compact home on wheels with a full kitchen, a dining area, a full-size fold-out bed and a bathroom, complete with a shower. Teamed with a custom 53-foot trailer, the rig measures a whopping 85 feet in length.

According to Daniel, the couple has done almost all the work on the rig themselves, with the exception of the stretching and the paint job. The trailer even includes a small workshop so the two can make improvements and repairs any time.

Both Daniel and Phyllis take turns driving the massive rig, which is a popular sight at truck shows across the nation.

