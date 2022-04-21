Tractor-trailer driver hospitalized after collision with train in Texas

HOCKLEY, Texas — A tractor-trailer driver is hospitalized after a Wednesday collision with a train in Hockley, Texas.
KHOU reports that the train was heading west on tracks parallel to Katy Hockley Road near Highway 290 when it struck the big rig. The tractor-trailer was hauling gravel, according to KTRK.
“When the train hit, the 18-wheeler truck was torn away from the load of gravel and pushed a quarter mile down the railroad tracks,” KTRK reported.
Photos posted by John Shannon, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain District 5, on Twitter show that engine of the train pressed against the wreckage of the tractor itself.
District 5 units responded to a train bs 18 wheeler crash at 16955 Katy Hockley road. Driver was transported by lifeflight in critical but stable condition. Avoid the area. @HCSO_Patrol @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSO_LECommand @HCSO_LECommand @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/mcLvDlnKVm
— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_D5Patrol) April 20, 2022
The truck driver was air-lifted from the scene of the accident. They were in “critical but stable” condition at the time of this report.
KTRK said the driver is expected to survive.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.