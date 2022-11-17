CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Darren Stafford

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is a fully customized ride that looks sweet and delivers tasty treats all around the East Coast.

This 2001 Peterbilt 379 was purchased by Darren “Pac-Man” Stafford in 2016.

Since then, he’s added almost everything new. He started off by changing the bunker to a blind mount with 35.75 dual revolution lights.

He has also put on a big hood conversion to take the slope out of the hood, and a full 7-inch Lincoln exhaust.

On the inside, he made everything black and red to match his Pac-Man name and logo. This includes the dash panels, steering wheel, shift knob and custom speaker covers. He also added subwoofers and a powerful speaker system.

The truck is powered by a crate 6NZ Caterpillar engine that produces 750 hp that is paired with a 13-speed Eaton transmission.

Darren primarily hauls liquid sugar through contract, and occasionally watermelons and potatoes between Maryland and North Carolina.

Darren grew up around trucking but only got his CDL about five years ago.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].