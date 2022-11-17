Love’s ‘actively monitoring’ diesel supply in western US

PHOENIX — Officials with national truck stop giant Love’s say they are “actively monitoring the diesel supply situation in Arizona, Utah and surrounding areas as refinery issues and production delays in California top the long list of problems creating these constraints.”

According to a news release, “While we are seeing some intermittent fuel outages, Love’s does not currently anticipate that these will be long term. If the supply situation deteriorates to a larger scale and longer duration outages become unavoidable, we will communicate alternative locations where fuel will be available.”

Love’s officials say they are “committed to utilizing all available resources to secure and deliver product to prevent or minimize impacts to our customers.”

For the latest information, use the Love’s Connect App.

The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel across the United States fell on Nov. 14 to $5.313, down from $5.333 on Nov. 7, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The price is more than $1.50 higher than this time last year, EIA statistics show.

Prices are highest in New England and California, where, on average, a gallon costs $6.060 and $6.180, respectively.

The lowest prices are along the Gulf Coast at $4.886 per gallon on average.

Meanwhile, energy officials in the U.S. are still battling the online rumor mill about possible mass outages across the nation.

While current data from the EIA shows that the U.S. has about a 26-day supply of diesel, the country will not actually run out of fuel soon, energy experts continue to stress.

This figure doesn’t account for ongoing diesel production, however.

Patrick De Haan, a fuel analyst for the fuel price-tracker GasBuddy, said some regions, such as the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, could be “extremely tight,” but that outages in individual stations aren’t indicative of broader shortages.