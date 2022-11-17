Autonomous truck tech company Waabi releases ‘Waabi Driver’

TORONTO — Waabi has released the Waabi Driver, which it deems as “the next generation of autonomous trucking technology.”

The Waabi Driver combines Waabi’s AI-first autonomy stack as software, along with sensors and compute as hardware.

“Together, they form a complete solution designed for factory-level OEM integration, large-scale commercialization and safe deployment,” a news release stated.

The Waabi Driver is a trainable system that automatically learns from data, “speeding up development dramatically and enabling it to learn the complex decision-making needed for operating on the road safely,” according to the news release.

“Waabi’s AI-first approach is empowered by Waabi World, which exposes the Waabi Driver to the vast diversity of scenarios needed to hone its driving skills, including both common situations and safety-critical edge cases,” the news release stated. “It would otherwise take thousands of self-driving vehicles driving millions of miles each to experience these situations on the road.”

The Waabi Driver’s generalization capabilities can apply learned skills to unseen scenarios and brand-new geographies without ever having driven there before.

“These capabilities lay the foundation for safe and scalable operations by unlocking new autonomous trucking routes with unprecedented speed,” the news release stated. “Waabi Driver is adaptable to multiple redundant truck platforms and easily integrated on the assembly line with no disruption. The hardware solution is plug-and-play, lightweight, simple to maintain and aerodynamic to maximize fuel savings.”

