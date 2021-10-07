CAT Scale Rig of the Week | David Sansing

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is a classic model that’s still working hard each day.

Owner David Sansing found this 1981 Peterbilt 352 on Facebook four years ago. He said he bought it because his dad used to drive a 1979 model and David thought it was the coolest truck he had ever seen.

This cabover is powered by a 350 Cummins engine with a 13-speed transmission. David upgraded the injectors, added a turbo and swapped the fuel pump to match the injectors. To improve handling, he added power steering to replace the air-assist steering it had.

David has been driving for 28 years. His uncle and his father drove trucks and it’s all he has wanted to do. He’s currently hauling gasoline, but has pulled reefers, dry vans and flatbeds.

This spring, David said he hopes to repaint the truck. He said his favorite feature is the interior, which is identical to his dad’s truck.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].