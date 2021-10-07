Truckload of Corvettes catches fire

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. — A Jack Cooper Transport truck full of 2022 Chevrolet Corvettes caught fire Tuesday night in a parking lot near Nashville. The sports cars had just left the Corvette manufacturing plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to Corvette Action Center, a Corvette enthusiast website.

The truck driver was not injured; however, the four Corvettes that sat closest to the transport truck’s cab were destroyed.

Numerous videos circulated on Facebook Wednesday showing the truck going up in a massive ball of flames.

A spokesperson for Chevrolet told Road & Track magazine that the Jack Cooper driver pulled into a truck stop to investigate an issue with the truck.

“Our vehicle logistics supplier is investigating,” the spokesperson said. “As we learn more, we will reach out to affected dealers and customers.”

