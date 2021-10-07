TheTrucker.com
Truckload of Corvettes catches fire

By The Trucker News Staff -
Four brand new Corvettes were destroyed when this Jack Cooper Transport truck caught fire in Tennessee. (Courtesy: Corvette World Houston)
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. — A Jack Cooper Transport truck full of 2022 Chevrolet Corvettes caught fire Tuesday night in a parking lot near Nashville. The sports cars had just left the Corvette manufacturing plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to Corvette Action Center, a Corvette enthusiast website.

The truck driver was not injured; however, the four Corvettes that sat closest to the transport truck’s cab were destroyed.

Numerous videos circulated on Facebook Wednesday showing the truck going up in a massive ball of flames.

A spokesperson for Chevrolet told Road & Track magazine that the Jack Cooper driver pulled into a truck stop to investigate an issue with the truck.

“Our vehicle logistics supplier is investigating,” the spokesperson said. “As we learn more, we will reach out to affected dealers and customers.”

Click here for a video of the incident.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
