CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Gene Petrosky’s Kenworth K100C

With a classic cabover design, this week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week has a look all its own.

Owner Gene Petrosky picked up this 1983 Kenworth K00C about 15 years ago.

When he got it, the truck had a bad engine, so he started by rebuilding it. It has a cat 3406 engine with a 15-speed transmission.

After giving the engine new life, Gene repainted the cab. Gene chose white and blue for the main colors and added black stripes with gold accents.

Another of gene’s trucks, a restored 1980 Kenworth W900A has also been featured as a CAT Scale Rig of the Week and can be seen here.

He said he enjoys taking the trucks to truck shows in the summer, but they both stay in the shop in the winter.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].