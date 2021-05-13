Showcasing the personalities of its two owners, this rig’s paint job is one-of-a-kind.

On the inside, it is pretty much a stock 2005 Volvo VNL 780 with a Cummins engine and a 10-speed transmission. On the outside, it’s a rolling work of art.

Owners Tim Bradshaw and Heidi Bowlby of Kings Mountain, North Carolina purchased the truck in 2015 to be the first for their company. Heidi saw the work of an artist in Butte, Montana and commissioned him to paint the truck.

Its fully painted from the grille all the way to the back and each side represents the interests of the couple. Tim’s side has dragons and Heidi’s side has a nature scene and pyramids. The entire piece is connected with a galactic theme.

The pair’s company, No Destination Trucking, now has three trucks that will, of course, be given the full paint-job treatment, Heidi said. The next one to be painted will feature Tim’s love of the band Iron Maiden.

When they aren’t on the road, Heidi and Tim enjoy spending time with their three boys Dakota, Nicolas and Lukas.

