Colonial Pipeline crisis results in diesel, gas shortages at truck stop chains

Shortages of gasoline and diesel fuel continue to affect drivers in parts of the Southeast on Thursday, May 13, even though Colonial Pipeline announced Wednesday that it has initiated the restart of pipeline operations following a shutdown caused by a ransomware attack.
Two major truck stop chains — Love’s Travel Stops and Pilot Flying J — have posted lists of diesel and gasoline shortages that could affect commercial drivers.
LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS
As of 8 a.m. central time Thursday, the following Love’s locations are experiencing shortages or are in danger of shortages:
Temporary diesel outages:
Alabama
- Moody: Love’s 530
- Ozark: Love’s 566
Georgia
- Calhoun: Love’s 735
- Cordele: Love’s 801
North Carolina
- Mebane: Love’s 667
Temporary gasoline outages:
Alabama
- Ozark: Love’s 566
Florida
- North Fort Myers: Love’s 495
Georgia
- Calhoun: Love’s 735
- Dublin: Love’s 320
- Emerson: Love’s 359
Mississippi
- Canton: Love’s 208
- Vicksburg: Love’s 776
North Carolina
- Charlotte: Love’s 714
- Marion: Love’s 308
- Mebane: Love’s 667
- Newton: Love’s 697
- Reidsville: Love’s 741
- Statesville: Love’s 497
South Carolina
- Blacksburg: Love’s 397
- Dillon: Love’s 371
- Elgin: Love’s 751
- Fair Play: Love’s 387
- Fort Mill: Love’s 333
- Lexington: Love’s 424
- Newberry: Love’s 396
Tennessee
- Charleston: Love’s 364
- Nashville: Love’s 429
Virginia
- Franklin: Love’s 560
- Providence Forge: Love’s 705
- Covington: Love’s 707
Love’s also reports that numerous locations are at risk of fuel outages in Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Love’s will update the list at 8 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. central time. Click here to check for the latest outages at Love’s Travel Stops.
Pilot Flying J
Pilot Flying J at 10 a.m. Thursday reported that all locations remain open; however, the following locations are out of either diesel or gasoline:
Temporary diesel outages
Georgia
- Savannah: Mr. Fuel #72
- Tallapoosa: Pilot #312
- Vienna: Pilot #398
South Carolina
- Florence: Pilot #62
- Graniteville: Pilot #4568
- George: Pilot #4576
- Summerville: Mr. Fuel #64
Temporary diesel AND gasoline outages
South Carolina
- Blacksburg: Flying J #711
- Latta: Flying J #713
- Prosperity: Pilot #4580
- Lugoff: Pilot #346
- Rock Hill: Pilot #4567
Florida
- Marianna: Pilot #374
- Quincy: Flying J #623
Georgia
- Carnesville: Pilot #4557
- Temple: Flying J #634
North Carolina
- Kenly: Pilot #6990
- Troutman: Pilot #7976
- Warsaw: Pilot #6996
Temporary gasoline outages
Georgia
- Pilot #66, Braselton, GA
- Pilot #417, Temple, GA
- Pilot #420, Madison, GA
North Carolina
- Kannapolis: Pilot #56
- Kenly: Flying J #683
South Carolina
- Bishopville: Pilot #4581
- Winnsboro: Pilot #4578
Tennessee
Morristown: Pilot #295
Click here for updates on outages at Pilot Flying J locations.