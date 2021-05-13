Colonial Pipeline crisis results in diesel, gas shortages at truck stop chains

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
85
Loves Diesel Island
Both Love’s Travel Stops and Pilot Flying J have announced temporary shortages of diesel fuel as well as gasoline in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack. (Courtesy: Love’s)

Shortages of gasoline and diesel fuel continue to affect drivers in parts of the Southeast on Thursday, May 13, even though Colonial Pipeline announced Wednesday that it has initiated the restart of pipeline operations following a shutdown caused by a ransomware attack.

Two major truck stop chains — Love’s Travel Stops and Pilot Flying J — have posted lists of diesel and gasoline shortages that could affect commercial drivers.

LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

As of 8 a.m. central time Thursday, the following Love’s locations are experiencing shortages or are in danger of shortages:

Temporary diesel outages:

Alabama

  • Moody: Love’s 530
  • Ozark: Love’s 566

Georgia

  • Calhoun: Love’s 735
  • Cordele: Love’s 801

North Carolina

  • Mebane: Love’s 667

Temporary gasoline outages:

Alabama

  • Ozark: Love’s 566

Florida

  • North Fort Myers: Love’s 495

Georgia

  • Calhoun: Love’s 735
  • Dublin: Love’s 320
  • Emerson: Love’s 359

Mississippi

  • Canton: Love’s 208
  • Vicksburg: Love’s 776

North Carolina

  • Charlotte: Love’s 714
  • Marion: Love’s 308
  • Mebane: Love’s 667
  • Newton: Love’s 697
  • Reidsville: Love’s 741
  • Statesville: Love’s 497

South Carolina

  • Blacksburg: Love’s 397
  • Dillon: Love’s 371
  • Elgin: Love’s 751
  • Fair Play: Love’s 387
  • Fort Mill: Love’s 333
  • Lexington: Love’s 424
  • Newberry: Love’s 396

Tennessee

  • Charleston: Love’s 364
  • Nashville: Love’s 429

Virginia

  • Franklin: Love’s 560
  • Providence Forge: Love’s 705
  • Covington: Love’s 707

Love’s also reports that numerous locations are at risk of fuel outages in Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Love’s will update the list at 8 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. central time. Click here to check for the latest outages at Love’s Travel Stops.

Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J at 10 a.m. Thursday reported that all locations remain open; however, the following locations are out of either diesel or gasoline:

Temporary diesel outages

Georgia

  • Savannah: Mr. Fuel #72
  • Tallapoosa: Pilot #312
  • Vienna: Pilot #398

South Carolina

  • Florence: Pilot #62
  • Graniteville: Pilot #4568
  • George: Pilot #4576
  • Summerville: Mr. Fuel #64

Temporary diesel AND gasoline outages

South Carolina

  • Blacksburg: Flying J #711
  • Latta: Flying J #713
  • Prosperity: Pilot #4580
  • Lugoff: Pilot #346
  • Rock Hill: Pilot #4567

Florida

  • Marianna: Pilot #374
  • Quincy: Flying J #623

Georgia

  • Carnesville: Pilot #4557
  • Temple: Flying J #634

North Carolina

  • Kenly: Pilot #6990
  • Troutman: Pilot #7976
  • Warsaw: Pilot #6996

Temporary gasoline outages

Georgia

  • Pilot #66, Braselton, GA
  • Pilot #417, Temple, GA
  • Pilot #420, Madison, GA

North Carolina

  • Kannapolis: Pilot #56
  • Kenly: Flying J #683

South Carolina

  • Bishopville: Pilot #4581
  • Winnsboro: Pilot #4578

Tennessee

Morristown: Pilot #295

Click here for updates on outages at Pilot Flying J locations.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR