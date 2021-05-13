Colonial Pipeline crisis results in diesel, gas shortages at truck stop chains

Shortages of gasoline and diesel fuel continue to affect drivers in parts of the Southeast on Thursday, May 13, even though Colonial Pipeline announced Wednesday that it has initiated the restart of pipeline operations following a shutdown caused by a ransomware attack.

Two major truck stop chains — Love’s Travel Stops and Pilot Flying J — have posted lists of diesel and gasoline shortages that could affect commercial drivers.

LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

As of 8 a.m. central time Thursday, the following Love’s locations are experiencing shortages or are in danger of shortages:

Temporary diesel outages:

Alabama

Moody: Love’s 530

Ozark: Love’s 566

Georgia

Calhoun: Love’s 735

Cordele: Love’s 801

North Carolina

Mebane: Love’s 667

Temporary gasoline outages:

Alabama

Ozark: Love’s 566

Florida

North Fort Myers: Love’s 495

Georgia

Calhoun: Love’s 735

Dublin: Love’s 320

Emerson: Love’s 359

Mississippi

Canton: Love’s 208

Vicksburg: Love’s 776

North Carolina

Charlotte: Love’s 714

Marion: Love’s 308

Mebane: Love’s 667

Newton: Love’s 697

Reidsville: Love’s 741

Statesville: Love’s 497

South Carolina

Blacksburg: Love’s 397

Dillon: Love’s 371

Elgin: Love’s 751

Fair Play: Love’s 387

Fort Mill: Love’s 333

Lexington: Love’s 424

Newberry: Love’s 396

Tennessee

Charleston: Love’s 364

Nashville: Love’s 429

Virginia

Franklin: Love’s 560

Providence Forge: Love’s 705

Covington: Love’s 707

Love’s also reports that numerous locations are at risk of fuel outages in Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Love’s will update the list at 8 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. central time. Click here to check for the latest outages at Love’s Travel Stops.

Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J at 10 a.m. Thursday reported that all locations remain open; however, the following locations are out of either diesel or gasoline:

Temporary diesel outages

Georgia

Savannah: Mr. Fuel #72

Tallapoosa: Pilot #312

Vienna: Pilot #398

South Carolina

Florence: Pilot #62

Graniteville: Pilot #4568

George: Pilot #4576

Summerville: Mr. Fuel #64

Temporary diesel AND gasoline outages

South Carolina

Blacksburg: Flying J #711

Latta: Flying J #713

Prosperity: Pilot #4580

Lugoff: Pilot #346

Rock Hill: Pilot #4567

Florida

Marianna: Pilot #374

Quincy: Flying J #623

Georgia

Carnesville: Pilot #4557

Temple: Flying J #634

North Carolina

Kenly: Pilot #6990

Troutman: Pilot #7976

Warsaw: Pilot #6996

Temporary gasoline outages

Georgia

Pilot #66, Braselton, GA

Pilot #417, Temple, GA

Pilot #420, Madison, GA

North Carolina

Kannapolis: Pilot #56

Kenly: Flying J #683

South Carolina

Bishopville: Pilot #4581

Winnsboro: Pilot #4578

Tennessee

Morristown: Pilot #295

Click here for updates on outages at Pilot Flying J locations.