CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Jack Ledford

A classic look and dependable power are what make this rig a hard-working machine.

Owner Jack Ledford bought this 1992 Peterbilt 379 three years ago from a company in South Carolina.

Before getting it on the road, Jack had a few things to take care of like paint work, installing more lights, adding a hardwood floor and new stacks.

Jack’s favorite feature of the truck is that the Pete is driven by a 425-horsepower CAT engine with a 15-speed transmission. For performance, he rebuilt the fuel-injection pump and changed the gear ratio in the rear.

Jack grew up around the trucking industry, since his dad and older brother were both drivers. After 17 years of driving for a company, he took a chance and bought his own truck. He typically runs the Southeast United States pulling his dry van trailer.

When he isn’t driving he enjoys going to truck shows and spending time with family.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].