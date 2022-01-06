Bison Transport Inc. acquires Hartt Transportation

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Bison Transport has acquired Bangor, Maine-based Hartt Transportation Systems, Inc. after obtaining 100 percent of the company’s issued and outstanding shares.

According to a Bison news release Hartt is one of the largest truckload carriers based in the northeast with 360-plus tractors and 2100-plus trailers, along with a sizeable logistics offering.

“I am excited for my employees to become part of the Bison family, as we share similar core values and cultures,” said Billy Hartt, past president and CEO of Hartt Transportation Systems, Inc. “I am certain that, with the merger of Hartt’s and Bison’s teams, they will produce amazing results and become an even stronger carrier for the future.”

Hartt is a second-generation business founded in 1948 by Delmont E. Hartt and then owned by his son, Billy Hartt, until it was acquired by Bison.

“Hartt’s success over the last 70-plus years has been driven by a long tenured and reputable customer base, low driver turnover, a focus on safety, a quality fleet and a strong company culture,” the Bison news release stated. “These factors are similar to those that have allowed Bison to be successful, leading us to see a strong strategic fit between our companies.”

Bison President & CEO Rob Penner said at the closing of the transaction that, “These are truly exciting times for all involved. I have had the privilege of meeting and spending time with the Hartt leadership team, and collectively we feel strongly about the cultural fit.”

Marc Wolding, president of Bison Transport USA, noted that, “We want to extend a warm welcome to all Hartt employees. The entire Hartt Transportation team should be extremely proud of the business which has grown to become a premier carrier in the eastern U.S. There is a very bright future in front of us, and I am looking forward to seeing us grow together.”

Financial details of the transaction will not be made public.