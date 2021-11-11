CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Justin Morgan

After nearly a decade sitting out in the elements, this rig is back on the road and looking good.

Owner Justin Morgan, an avid truck collector, found this 1965 Kenworth W923 on Facebook Marketplace in 2018.

For 10 years, this truck had been sitting out in the brush, it needed some serious reconditioning. Justin spent about a year getting it ready for the road including cleaning up the interior, which was destroyed by mice.

The Kenworth was originally ordered as a logger chassis, and it still has the original 335 Cummins engine and original turbo. Justin said the engine still runs well and with a little playing around it is the equivalent of a 380. He replaced the original five-speed transmission with a six-speed overdrive for highway speeds and added an airliner suspension for a more comfortable ride.

Justin has been in the trucking industry for about 10 years and has hauled a mix of flatbed, dry van, hopper bottom and belt trailers.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].