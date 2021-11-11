TMAF salutes: Jeff Tetzloff’s attention to safety behind the wheel

ARLINGTON, Va — Professional truck driver Jeff Tetzloff’s philosophy for a successful career begins with safety — and he’s got 39 years and 4 million accident-free miles behind the wheel to prove it.

For his attention to staying well on the road, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) recently included Tetzloff in its Safety Champions awards.

“Safety is one of my top priorities,” he said. “When it comes to road safety, I take it one mile at a time, one day at a time. Everybody’s got family out there. I have a family and I want everyone to be safe. We all have to share the roads.”

His advice is simple: “Be patient. Be considerate. And, if you have to, slow down, especially in bad weather and in big cities.”

Tetzloff said his decision to become a trucker was one of the best in his life. He calls the profession a “blessing,” adding that “it made a good life for my wife and kids. It’s been a rewarding career.”

One special highlight of that career was a visit to meet President Donald Trump at the White House.

“In April 2018, I was invited to attend the White House with ATA (American Trucking Associations) on behalf of Crete Carriers, one of the three trucking companies nationwide selected by ATA. Visiting the nation’s capital and attending a speech by the President at the White House Rose Garden was an amazing experience, and I felt it was a privilege to be selected to represent his company and the industry at the White House. Thirty-five years of trucking and who would have thought it would lead me to the White House!”

