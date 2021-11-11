TMAF salutes: Alyn Jones’s 4.3 million accident-free miles

ARLINGTON, Va — Alyn Jones has spent nearly 50 years behind the wheel of a big rig. Forty-five, to be exact. And for the past 4.3 million miles, he’s been accident free.

“Safety is 100% important because your life is important and the life of the other people you are on the road with is important,” he said. “I’m proud to say that I’ve never gotten a ticket or been in an accident.”

Trucking Moves America Forward recently honored Jones for his clean record as part of its Safety Champions awards. He was also named the Wisconsin truck driver of the year for 2021.

“At my company, we were asked to write our own safety motto,” Jones said.

“Mine is: ‘We all share a unique skill and license. Our CDL allows us to drive serious, heavy equipment on the nation’s roads. As a semi driver, we are held to a higher standard than the average vehicle driver. If you speed, tailgate, cut off other drivers, it reflects on all semi drivers. Instead of hurrying to make a delivery, leave earlier. Remember that the load you haul is not worth your life or the life of others on the road with you. Come back safely.’”

As for advice for newcomers to the trucking profession, Jones said that “It doesn’t matter how fast you go, there will always be someone going faster. Slow down, look ahead and pay attention to your surroundings. Don’t just look over the hood of the truck – look down the road too to spot and avoid any potential situations.”

Jones said the thing he loves most about trucking is meeting new people every day.

“I have always enjoyed dealing with people,” he said. “Everyone you meet is unique and different. You get a different perspective from meeting new people, and you get to learn how to deal with different personalities and types of people.”

