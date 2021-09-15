TheTrucker.com

CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Kyle Bellcock

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is an attention grabber that’s also a hard-working machine.

MythReality eBook Ads 300x250 1

Owner Kyle Bellcock purchased this 2006 Peterbilt 379 two years ago locally. At the time it was only painted yellow and stretched to a 306-inch wheelbase. He said that the color is his favorite feature of the truck because it’s so uncommon.

Kyle added the stripes, headlights, pipes, a visor, chicken lights, a five-inch drop-steer axle, front air ride and a rear bumper.

Inside he added the yellow interior, a sound system and wooden flooring.

Kyle said that performance-wise, the truck has only been tuned up a bit for a little more power and fuel economy. The truck has a 600 horsepower CAT engine with an 18-speed transmission.

Kyle has been driving since he was 19 when he pulled a fertilizer tanker for a local farmer. He started driving after college because it was the highest-paying job around. When he isn’t driving, he can be found working on the truck, camping with his family or riding one of his Harley Davidsons.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected]

Cody Graves
A former military public affairs specialist, Cody Graves has a journalism career that has spanned radio, television and print. For the last ten years, he produced special sections for Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper. During his time in the U.S. Army Reserves, Cody served tours in El Salvador, Iraq and Bosnia and Herzegovina. In his spare time, he plays guitar in a local band and spends time with his dogs, Lucy and Daisy.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE