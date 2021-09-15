CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Kyle Bellcock

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is an attention grabber that’s also a hard-working machine.

Owner Kyle Bellcock purchased this 2006 Peterbilt 379 two years ago locally. At the time it was only painted yellow and stretched to a 306-inch wheelbase. He said that the color is his favorite feature of the truck because it’s so uncommon.

Kyle added the stripes, headlights, pipes, a visor, chicken lights, a five-inch drop-steer axle, front air ride and a rear bumper.

Inside he added the yellow interior, a sound system and wooden flooring.

Kyle said that performance-wise, the truck has only been tuned up a bit for a little more power and fuel economy. The truck has a 600 horsepower CAT engine with an 18-speed transmission.

Kyle has been driving since he was 19 when he pulled a fertilizer tanker for a local farmer. He started driving after college because it was the highest-paying job around. When he isn’t driving, he can be found working on the truck, camping with his family or riding one of his Harley Davidsons.

