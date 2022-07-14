CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Mary Peterson Norton

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week was inspired by a win in the big game.

Mary Peterson Norton began her driving career in 1977, shortly after graduating high school. Not long after, she met her late husband, Jack Norton, over the CB, and the couple drove as a team for 30 years.

When they first started driving, their rig was red and pink because they liked to stand out from the crowd. However, in 1997, the Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl, so the couple decided that their next truck and trailer would feature the team. The truck has green and gold accents inside and out, and she has a lot of Green Bay Packer items, including a Barbie doll and a signed football.

This is their second Packers-themed rig, a 2014 Kenworth T660. It’s powered by a Cummins ISX 500 engine with a 13-speed Eaton transmission. The truck is paired with a customized reefer trailer that hauls poultry products from Wisconsin and Minnesota to Los Angeles.

Mary said her favorite feature of the rig is the Sleep Number bed, which helps her get some rest on the road.

Since her husband died in 2015, Mary drives solo, but she’s not alone — she’s joined by her dogs, Karhma and Casey.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].