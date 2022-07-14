Circle Logistics partners with Transport Pro to streamline operations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Circle Logistics announced it live-tracked 84% of its loads for the last two months, which is an added shipper visibility feature resulting from software integration with Transport Pro, a transportation management company.

Correlating with Circle’s more than 300% growth over the past two years, the company’s increase in the ability to provide visibility through live tracking is rapidly increasing, more than doubling competitors typically tracking 30-40% of their loads, according to a news release.

“End-to-end visibility is the standard in today’s market, so it is Circle’s goal to track every load for our customers,” Eric Fortmeyer, president and CEO, Circle Logistics, said. “Integrating Transport Pro’s web-based TMS is helping us to streamline our processes for our customers and employees, so we can all focus on what matters most — growth. Our team uses a wide range of innovative technologies to work more efficiently so that our customers can, too.”

Circle and Transport Pro integration means customers can live-track their loads from Circle’s portal or via a text or email sent from Circle. This streamlined process is quick and easy for customers, as well as employees, who can now reduce the number of follow-up phone calls regarding the status of deliveries.

“Automation is a key component to getting work done faster and scaling more efficiently for growing companies,” Kenneth Kloeppel, director of technology at Transport Pro, said. “Our auto-arrive and auto-depart dispatch geofence notifications coupled with Circle’s great team of employees who see their meaningful jobs as a method for helping their customers is proving to be a game changer within our industry. Transport Pro is proud to be part of the growth strategy for such a fast-growing company that is working to hire quality people to use such great technology to get more work done more efficiently.”