Landstar announces 142 new Million Mile Safe Driver and Roadstar honorees

Jacksonville, Fla. — Landstar System, Inc. honored the best and safest Landstar independent owner-operators earlier this month at the 2022 Landstar BCO All-Star Celebration.

During the event, Landstar inducted the newest class of Million Mile Safe Drivers and Roadstar honorees.

The Class of 2021 is comprised of 112 new One Million Mile Safe Drivers, nine new Two Million Mile Safe Drivers and five new Three Million Mile Safe Drivers.

Each of the owner-operators has driven at least one million consecutive miles with Landstar without a preventable accident.

Of Landstar’s more than 1,100 active Million Mile Safe Drivers, including those inducted in this class, 16 individuals were recognized this month for earning the Roadstar distinction. The Roadstar designation is one of Landstar’s highest honors for truck owner-operators awarded to the “best of the best” on their high levels of safety, productivity and excellence in customer service. Landstar began presenting the Roadstar award in 1990. Currently, there are 172 active Roadstar honorees.

“Landstar is proud to recognize these 142 independent owner-operators for their safety records and professionalism behind the wheel. Their skill and dedication to their profession make the roads safer for all of us,” Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni said. “Landstar Roadstar honorees raise the bar for the entire trucking industry and their dedication to service excellence has earned them the right to be called the most elite independent owner-operators at Landstar.”

