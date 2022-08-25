CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Pam Swendrzynski

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week shows how a little elbow grease can keep a hard-working truck looking great for decades.

Owner Pam Swendrzynski bought this 1977 Kenworth W900A in 2018. The seller was upgrading their trucks, so Pam and her husband were there at just the right place and time.

Pam said that it really only needed to be cleaned up a little bit, but they added lots of chrome accents and had the flatbed sandblasted and painted.

Inside, she installed new seats from Seats Inc. in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Pam used to pick up shipments there every day, so she was able to get them factory direct.

Pam has had a long trucking career. She was an owner-operator in the late ‘70s and into the mid-‘80s, but took 30 years off to raise her family. After that, she drove a CFL straight truck for 13 years until she retired two years ago.

She and her husband enjoy working on this truck as well as taking it to truck shows.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].