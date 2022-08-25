New York City cracks down on illegal big rig parking

NEW YORK — The Big Apple is cracking down on big rigs that are parking illegally on residential roads.

From Aug. 15-19, the 103rd, 105th and 113th precincts ran Operation “Heavy Duty Enforcement.”

During that time span, the New York Police Department issued 597 summonses, attached 89 wheel clamps and towed 55 illegally parked vehicles in the first five days.

New York City parking law forbids large commercial vehicles, such as tractor-trailers, from parking on residential streets from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There are no open rest stops in one borough, Queens, and drivers mandated to take breaks between shifts often have paid lots as their only legal option.

Bills have been introduced in state and local government to increase the fines for illegal overnight parking, but none have yet become law.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams took to Twitter to address the issue while posing for a photo-op next to an illegally parked rig that was about to be towed away.

“For far too long, large commercial vehicles have been parking illegally in this neighborhood in Queens and across the city,” the mayor tweeted. “Operation “Heavy Duty Enforcement” began last Monday. If you park commercial vehicles illegally, you will get ticketed, towed, or given the boot.”

New York City Councilmember Sandra Ung said the truck parking issues is a problem in the neighborhoods she represents.

She said that tractor-trailers often park on the Horace Harding Expressway for long periods of time.

“My office has received multiple complaints regarding these large trucks and 18 wheelers, including idling trucks, which can increase air pollution and affect the health of residents, especially children and older adults,” she told the Queens Eagle. “While I appreciate that these drivers have long routes and are mandated by federal law to take breaks, we can’t allow our residential streets to be turned into illegal parking lots.”