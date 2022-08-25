TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Trashy cab called out by Georgia officials as ‘extremely dangerous’

By The Trucker News Staff -
Trashy cab called out by Georgia officials as ‘extremely dangerous’
The Georgia Department of Public Safety roasted a truck driver on its Facebook page Wednesday, posting images of the filthy, trash-filled tractor. (Courtesy: Georgia Department of Public Safety)

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety (GDPS) roasted a truck driver on its Facebook page Wednesday, posting images of the filthy, trash-filled tractor.

“Seriously! There are no words for this one. . . SFC Patterson (Region A) stopped this CMV for an inspection, and when the door opened, he was at a loss for words. This is extremely dangerous; please keep the items in your cab secured so they will not hinder your driving,” the post stated.

No further information about the incident was provided.

Pictures of this filthy rig were recently posted on the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page. The trash, official said, is a major safety violation. (Courtesy: Georgia Department of Public Safety)
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

