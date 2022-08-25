Love’s annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign begins Aug. 26

OKLAHOMA CITY – Beginning Aug. 26, Love’s Travel Stops will work to change kids’ health to change the future at 116 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN) throughout the country. To support the campaign, customers can donate at every Love’s Travel Stop, Country Store, Love’s-owned hotel and participating Speedco locations through Sept. 30.

Love’s partnership with CMN Hospitals began in 1999 and has raised more than $40 million for children across the country, according to a news release.

“CMN Hospitals provides amazing care for sick and injured children across the nation,” Jenny Love Meyer, Love’s chief culture officer and executive vice president, said. “We’re proud to partner with them to positively impact kids’ health. Our team members and customers are incredible. They come together every year to help kids in their local area.”

To donate, customers can purchase a paper balloon for $1, $5, or $20, Round Up the Change or donate at the register. This is the first year customers can donate on the credit/debit card pin pad at Travel Stops and Country Stores, making it easier to change kids’ health. Additionally, stores will hold raffles, fundraisers and sell CMN Hospitals merchandise to raise money.

Love’s will show additional support for CMN Hospitals on Sept. 29 for National Coffee Day. Customers can purchase any sized coffee for $1 with all proceeds going to CMN Hospitals. Coffee purchases must be made through the Love’s Connect app for the deal.

“Philanthropy is crucial to ensuring every child receives the best possible care, no matter life’s circumstances,” Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, said. “Through partners like Love’s Travel Stops, children’s hospitals can fund their most urgent needs today, while preventing and preparing for those to come. Every dollar raised goes to the local member hospital, creating a healthier future for kids in those communities.”

CMN Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments annually to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations made at Love’s stay local to fund hospitals in each community. Of the 170 CMN Hospitals in the U.S., 116 benefit from Love’s annual campaign.