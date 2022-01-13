CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Ric Pike

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is all about attitude with its wild paint job and matching lights.

Owner Ric Pike bought this 2005 Peterbilt 379 about five years ago for his son to drive, but he ended up rebuilding and driving it himself.

Ric stretched the frame to 310 inches, updated the paint, added a lot of chrome and dual-revolution lights in green and blue to match the paint job. Ric’s wife nicknamed the truck “Belligerent” because it’s so unique, full of life and has no concern as to what other people think of it.

For performance, Ric is running a 550 CAT heavy-haul program with a PDI tuner. He also added 8-inch stacks with old-school rain guards.

On the inside, Ric installed a 40-inch TV, cabinets, hardwood floors, a microwave and a pressure cooker.

When he isn’t driving, Ric loves building and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].