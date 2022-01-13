WIT names Aldijana Miljkovic January Member of the Month

PLOVER, Wis. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has named Aldijana Miljkovic as its January 2022 Member of the Month. She is the owner of Lina Express Inc., a Women-Owned Small Business-certified (WOSB) trucking company located in the Chicago area.

Miljkovic out working as a receptionist for a trucking company, with no experience or knowledge of the industry. She quickly moved up the corporate ladder, becoming a recruiter, a dispatcher, an accounting manager and then an operations manager. Through this process, she realized her love for the industry and discovered her passion.

Eager to explore this new-found passion, Miljkovic bought a truck and became an owner-operator as a side job. She hired her first team of drivers, and she continued working as an operations manager. After five years, that side business had grown to include eight trucks and a team of drivers.

“My boss wasn’t happy with my side growth and constantly reminded me, ‘It’s a man’s world.’ At the same time, I was managing his 75 trucks and my 8 trucks with no problem,” she said.

After eight years of working for the same company, Miljkovic said she felt underappreciated and “put down” by its leadership. So, she parted ways with the company and obtained her own authority.

“I’m proud I got my WOSB certificate and am now running my own company, under my own authority,” she said, adding that her company provides less-than-truckload services to the lower 48 states.

Miljkovic has now been in the trucking industry for nearly a decade. She says her goal is to empower other women and make sure they know that they can do anything — regardless of what others might say.