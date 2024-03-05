CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Shane Vacek

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week shines the spotlight on a rig built for more than hard work.

Shane Vacek of Kennewick, Washington, purchased this impressive 1980 Ford CL9000 from a logging outfit. The company used it to pull tanker trailers filled with helicopter fuel. With a 350 Big Cam engine under the hood and a 13-speed transmission, this truck has brawn and a classic look.

Shane’s passion for trucking began early, earning his CDL at just 21 years old. And, it’s no surprise that owning a cabover has always been his dream. Despite its age, Shane has kept this rig in pristine condition, with new tires being his biggest investment to date. When he’s not on the road, Shane enjoys cruising around with his 5-year-old daughter, making memories that will last a lifetime.

But don’t let this rig’s retro charm fool you — it’s still a workhorse, hauling Shane’s fifth-wheel camper with ease.

For Shane, trucking isn’t just a job, it’s a way of life. With more than a decade of experience behind the wheel, his love for trucks runs deep. And when he’s not on the road, you can find him traveling to see Metallica concerts or camping with his family.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos and info to [email protected].