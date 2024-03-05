2 big rigs destroyed in Texas blaze

JASPER, Texas — Two 18-wheelers were destroyed by fire on March 3 in Jasper, Texas.
According to the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department, no injuries were reported in the blazes, which happened on Lynn Street.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at around 11 p.m. and found both big rigs fully engulfed in flames.
Two fire engines and a tanker were among the trucks that were dispatched to the fires. Fourteen volunteer firefighters also responded.
The cause of the fires is unknown.
