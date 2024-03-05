TheTrucker.com
2 big rigs destroyed in Texas blaze

By John Worthen -
Flames engulf two tractor-trailers on the night of March 3, 2024, in Jasper, Texas. (Courtesy: Jasper Volunteer Fire Department)
Firefighters in Jasper, Texas, work to extinguish two tractor-trailer fires. (Courtesy: Jasper Volunteer Fire Department)

JASPER, Texas — Two 18-wheelers were destroyed by fire on March 3 in Jasper, Texas.

According to the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department, no injuries were reported in the blazes, which happened on Lynn Street.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at around 11 p.m. and found both big rigs fully engulfed in flames.

Two fire engines and a tanker were among the trucks that were dispatched to the fires. Fourteen volunteer firefighters also responded.

The cause of the fires is unknown.

John Worthen

John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
