US diesel averages decline for 2nd straight week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel fuel prices are down for the second straight week, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

As of March 4, the price sits at $4.022 per gallon, down from $4.058 per gallon on Feb. 26 and $4.109 per gallon on Feb. 19.

Prices are down in all areas of the country except the Rocky Mountain region at $4.006 and in California, where the average cost sits $5.228 per gallon.

The nation’s lowest average is along the Gulf Coast at $3.731 per gallon.

In the Midwest, drivers can expect to pay $3.919 on average, while along the West Coast — except for California — the price is $4.653 per gallon.