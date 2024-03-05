Sheetz reducing truck diesel fuel prices in March

ALTOONA, Pa. — Restaurant and convenience store chain Sheetz will celebrate the return of Spring with a special “Truck Diesel Price Rollback” in March.
From Wednesday, March 6, to Sunday, March 31, truck drivers can save 25 cents a gallon on truck diesel when they swipe their My Sheetz Rewardz card at a Sheetz pump, according to a news release.
There will be no gallon limitations. Diesel exhaust fluid and other fuel grades are not included in this promotion.
The offer will be valid at all of Sheetz’s 43 truck stop locations. To find a Sheetz truck stop, use the following link or visit “Find a Sheetz” at www.sheetz.com and filter by truck diesel.
