Sheetz reducing truck diesel fuel prices in March

By John Worthen -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Sheetz reducing truck diesel fuel prices in March
Sheetz is reducing the price of diesel fuel for truck drivers through the end of March. (Courtesy: Sheetz)

ALTOONA, Pa. — Restaurant and convenience store chain Sheetz will celebrate the return of Spring with a special “Truck Diesel Price Rollback” in March.

From Wednesday, March 6, to Sunday, March 31, truck drivers can save 25 cents a gallon on truck diesel when they swipe their My Sheetz Rewardz card at a Sheetz pump, according to a news release.

There will be no gallon limitations. Diesel exhaust fluid and other fuel grades are not included in this promotion.

The offer will be valid at all of Sheetz’s 43 truck stop locations. To find a Sheetz truck stop, use the following link or visit “Find a Sheetz” at www.sheetz.com and filter by truck diesel.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

